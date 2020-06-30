Artsakh to send medial supplies in aid to the State of California

Medical supplies produced in Artsakh will be sent to the State of California as a symbolic aid to the friendly people of America in the fight against Covid-19, Member of Artsakh’s National Assembly David Melkumyan informs.

According to him, as a result of constructive discussions with the President of the National Assembly, the State Minister and the Foreign Minister, an agreement has been reached on sending medical supplies to California on behalf of the people of Artsakh.

Melkumyan said, the aid “to the friendly people of America and our compatriots” will be largely symbolic, but Artsakh will thus join the global fight against Covid-19