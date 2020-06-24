About 2,000 PCR test kits for Covid-19 detection to be produced in Armenia daily

The Molecular Biology Institute will produce about 2,000 PCR tests kits for Covid-19 detection daily.

The capacity could be increased if necessary, Director of the Institute Armen Arakelyan says.

The Institute initially produced 650 samples, of which 350 were sent for trial.

After the trials were successfully completed, the Institute produced 6,500 tests.

The materials at the disposal of the Institute will bee enough for the production of a total of 100,000 tests.

Earlier today health Minister Arsen Torosyan announced that the first test kits wee ready and would be provided to the Health Ministry.