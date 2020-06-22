Kim Kardashian posts touching Father’s Day tribute to her late dad Robert

TV personality and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has posted an emotional message on Father’s Day as she remembers late dad Robert.
Kim has shared a snap of her and sister Kourtney as young children, as they cuddle in to their father.
“How I wish you were here to celebrate Father’s Day together! Happy Heavenly Fathers Day to the ultimate dad of all time!” she captioned the photo.
Robert Kardashian came to national prominence when he was defence attorney for OJ Simpson, a close friend, during his murder trial in 1995.
He died on September 30, 2003 just two months after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer. Robert was aged 59.