President Sarkissian thanks medical workers on professional day

Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated health workers on their professional day:

Dear medical workers,

I congratulate you on the occasion of your professional holiday – Medical Worker’s Day.

Today is your professional holiday but also our gratitude day.

I join all the words of gratitude to you and say:

Thank you, doctors.

Thank you, nurses.

Thank you, matrons and stretcher bearers.

Thank you, ambulance drivers and technical staff.

Thank you, future doctors who have temporarily moved their schooling to their future homes – hospitals…

Thank you, heads of medical institutions.

Thank you all.

No assessment can be equivalent to everything you are doing, especially these days. In the global chaos created by the pandemic there is one unchallengeable value: respect and admiration for you, dear medical workers.

Thank you once again. All the best to you and your families.