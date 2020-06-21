Armenia imports 500 oxygen concentrators, 3 oxygen plants

Armenia has received 500 oxygen concentrators. The devices were transported from China on a special flight organized by the Commandant’s Office, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan informs.

“The concentrators will be distributed to medical institutions engaged in Covid-19 treatment, which will allow to considerably improve the condition of patients on oxygen and prevent the aggravation of their condition,” the Prime Minister said.

Another 150 devices will be delivered in the coming days, which will allow to fully meet the demand at this point. The possibility of providing such devices for home use is also being discussed.

Three large oxygen plants have also been imported, which will increase the concentrated oxygen generating capacity of three medical centers.

The devices were bought on funds from Armenia’s state budget.