On June 20, the fourth special flight organized by the Office of the Commandant, delivered a new shipment of medical supplies and equipment from China to Armenia. The cargo includes:

Medical oxygen plants and concentrators

Pulmonary ventilation devices

Personal air supply devices

Medical protective masks and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE)

COVID19 diagnostic tests

Pulse oximeters

The main part of the equipment was acquired on state funds of the Republic of Armenia.