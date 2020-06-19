EuroNest PA highlights self-determination as a core Eastern Partnership value

In a message to the Heads of State and Government, the Euronest PA Bureau has highlighted self-determination among the core values of the Eastern Partnership.

“We, Members of the Bureau of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly (Euronest PA), representing our Delegations from the European Parliament and from the Parliaments of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, reaffirm our strong commitment to the respect of all values at the core of the Eastern Partnership, namely democracy, respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, the rule of law and good governance, sovereignty, territorial integrity and self-determination, all of which need to be upheld and strengthened, in the interest of the citizens that we represent,” the Bureau said in an address.

MP Gayane Abrahamyan, member of Armenia’s delegation to Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, describes it as “an unprecedented commitment in this format, considering that it has been assumed not only by European countries, but also the Eastern Partnership countries including Azerbaijan.”

She says the “balances document” is a result of complex and tense negotiations.

“We have not only managed to remove wording harmful to the interests of Armenia and Artsakh, but also prevent the attempts of the Azerbaijani delegation to include unilateral formulations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Abrahamyan said.