Armenian, Georgian Health Ministers discuss perspectives of cooperation in fighting Covid-19

Armenia’s Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan had a telephone conversation with his Georgian counterpart Ekaterine Tikaradze.

Issues related to therapeutic and anti-epidemic measures were discussed. The health officials presented the epidemic situation in their countries, exchanged views on the measures taken to address the challenge at the national level, and discussed the perspectives of mutual assistance.

The partners agreed to create a permanent platform for the exchange of experience. In this regard, an agreement was reached to hold the first such discussion in the form of a video conference with the participation of the Ministers of Health of the two countries.

Minister Torosyan highly assessed the close cooperation between the peoples of Armenia and Georgia, based on centuries-old friendship and mutual respect, which is reflected in the implementation of challenges, including the co-operation in the spirit of mutual assistance.

An agreement was reached to organize bilateral strategic discussions on anti-epidemic measures, especially to be ready for the possible spread of the epidemic in the fall.