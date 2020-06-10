Turkish singer sued for insulting Armenians in a post addressed to Kim Kardashian

Turkish singer Murat Övüç who called TV personality and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian a “nasty Armenian,” has been sued, Ermenihaber.am reports.

Armenian Attorney Simon Çekem filed a criminal complaint against Övüç at the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office for insulting Armenians in a post addressed to Kim Kardashian.

Övüç is accused of inciting discrimination, hatred and hostility.

Murat Övüç comments came after Kim Kardashian shared tribute to Armenian Genocide victims on April 24, 2020.

“Today is the 105th anniversary of the Armenian genocide and I’m so proud that America has recognized this,” Kim said on social media.

She then shared a 12-panel story on Instagram to educate her 167 million followers on Armenian Genocide.

In response Övüç wrote: “You Armenians are nasty. Who are you to call my Ottoman elders barbarians?”

“I gave the answer because she was speaking in a way that would humiliate our values,” he said in a statement to the Prosecutor’s Office.

He insisted that the words were not addressed to Armenian citizens of Turkey and noted he had been helping Armenian associations in the past 5-6 years.

“I do not accept the charges,” the singer told prosecutors before leaving the courthouse with his lawyer.