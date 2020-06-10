Georgia offers Armenia to help with Covid-19 testing

Head of Georgia’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Amiran Gamkrelidze says that the NCDC has already, ‘verbally and officially,’ offered help to Armenia’s Disease Control Center in carrying out testing, Agenda.ge reports.

“Armenia is our neighbor country and we are ready to stand by them. We, the NCDC, are able to give them tests and carry out testing as well. It takes just four hours between Yerevan and Tbilisi and we are able to study 1,000 samples in 24 hours,” Gamkrelidze told TV Pirveli.

Gamkrelidze stated that Georgia’s Health Ministry and the Ministry of Economy are also ready to support Armenia in terms of treatment or transportation of infected patients or providing the country with face masks.

“We are able to provide support in all directions. It is up to Armenia to decide what kind of support is more beneficial for them as of now,” Gamkrelidze said.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry stated last week that the country is ready to help Armenia ‘at any time.’

As of today 8,650 people are infected with COVID-19 in Armenia, while the figure stands at 119 in Georgia.

227 people have died of the coronavirus in Armenia and 13 in Georgia.