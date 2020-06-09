The Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia has announced the schedule of upcoming flights to/from Armenia.

On June 10 Aircompany Armenia will operate the Yerevan-Krasnodar-Yerevan flight (departure from Yerevan at 09:00, arrival at 12:35).

On the same day Aircompany Armenia will also carry out the Yerevan-Mineralniye Vody-Yerevan flight (departure from Yerevan at 14:30, arrival at 17:30).

On June 11 Belavia will operate the Minsk-Yerevan-Minsk flight (arrival in Yerevan at 02:45, departure at 03:35).

On June 12 Red Wings will fly from Moscow to Yerevan (arrival at 21:40).

All passengers arriving in Yerevan will be escorted to previously indicated places of self-isolation.