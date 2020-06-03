Hayastan Fund’s “COVID-19: United Against the Pandemic” campaign raises over $ 376,000

Thanks to the generosity of thousands of people from around the world and despite the current global crisis, the Hayastan All Armenian Fund’s “COVID-19 Armenia: United Against the Pandemic” campaign has raised over $ 376,000 as of June 3rd, 2020, $ 230,000 of which has already been directed towards the fight against the Pandemic.

The infographic below shows the geography of the campaign as of 31.05. 2020.

The Armenia Fund expresses gratitude to over 700 individual donors and organizations as well as 15 Armenian communities around the world for their continued trust and support.

In addition to the $230,000 of support to the healthcare sector, thanks to the generosity of the Fund’s local affiliates, an estimated $250,000 worth of in-kind donations of medical equipment and supplies have also been provided to the Healthcare Sectors in both Armenia and Artsakh.

