The Armenian side never attacks first – Defense Ministry

The Armenian side never attacks first and only responds to the actions and provocations of the rival, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Sardaryan says.

The statement comes after footage showing Azerbaijani military equipment burning, supposedly at the Nakhijevan section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, went viral on social media.

Some Armenian media outlets quoted sources as saying that a vehicle transporting Azerbaijani servicemen had been destroyed at the mentioned section of the shared border.

Speaking to Public Radio of Armenia, the Spokesperson refrained from commenting on the origin of the video or the actions of the Armenian side.

She noted that the situation is stable in Nakhijevan direction.