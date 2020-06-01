Queen pictured riding pony

The Queen has been photographed riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle – her first public appearance since the coronavirus lockdown began.

The 94-year-old monarch was pictured on a 14-year-old Fell Pony called Balmoral Fern over the weekend.

Her Majesty has enjoyed riding since childhood and is closely involved with the welfare of the horses she owns for breeding, riding and racing.

🐴 The Queen is pictured riding Fern – a 14 year old Fell Pony – in Windsor Home Park this weekend.Her Majesty has… Gepostet von The Royal Family am Sonntag, 31. Mai 2020

She regularly rides in the grounds of Windsor, which is said to be her favorite royal residence.

The Queen has been isolating there with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, and a small number of staff.

The last public picture of the Queen was taken as she was driven away from Buckingham Palace to her Berkshire home on 19 March.