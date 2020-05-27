Armenian church in Istanbul attacked, cross ripped off

The Surp Grigor Lusavorich (St. Gregory the Illuminator) Armenian Church in Istanbul’s Scutari district has been attacked, Ermenihaber.am reports.

According to the source, on May 23, an unknown person brutally ripped off a cross from the church door. The moment of the attack was caught on cameras.

The church leadership has issued a statement on the incident, noting that a complaint has been filed with the police.

A new cross has been placed on the gate.

The incident comes weeks after an attack on an Armenian church in Istanbul’s Bakirkoy district.