Armenian church in Istanbul attacked

Dznunt Surp Asdvadzadzni Church in Istanbul was attacked on May 8, Agos reported.

According to the source, a man attempted to set the church gate on fire.

The Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople notified the police of the incident. It said the attack caused no casualties or material damage.

Agos quotes Istanbul Governor’s Office as saying that a suspect named M.K. was rounded up by the police and an investigation about the incident was under way.

It says the church had been attacked in the past years, statements containing discrimination and hate speech had been written on its door.