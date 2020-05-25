15 Covid-19 cases confirmed at Marie Izmirlian Orphanage in Yerevan

Nine children and six employees of the Marie Izmirlian Orphanage in Yerevan have tested positive for coronavirus, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan informs on Facebook.

A total of 46 people were tested, she said.

“Fortunately, they feel good and none has any symptoms. They have not been hospitalized and have been isolated inside the institution, where it will be easier to take care for children,” the Minister said.

The first suspicions of the infection appeared in one of the employees of the institution, whose temperature rose to 37,5 in the evening of May 23.

At the moment, doctors and epidemiologists are working at the institution, the area has been disinfected once again.

The institution has been quarantined since February 27 and has been closed since May 19.