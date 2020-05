What a night that was: Mkhitaryan recalls Europa League win with Man United

Armenia international Henrkh Mkhitaryan has shared a photo from May 24, 2017.

On this day three years ago Manchester United beat Ajax 2-0 to win the Europa League title.

UEFA Europa League has also reminded of the day, noting that Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan got the goals for Manchester United in 2017, as the Red Devils beat Ajax 2-0 to win the UEL.