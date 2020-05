Of the 186 intensive care beds available for the treatment of coronavirus patients, 154 are currently occupied and only 26 are free, Armenia’s Health Minister Arsen Torosyan informs.

According to him, 230 patients are in serious condition, the state of 52 is critical.

Armenia has so far confirmed 6,661 cases of Covid-19, 3,064 people have recovered. 81 deaths have been reported.