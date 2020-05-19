SocietyTop

Citizens in Armenia will be fined AMD 10,000 for absence of masks outdoors

Siranush Ghazanchyan May 19, 2020, 18:17
The Armenian National Assembly voted unanimously today to pass amendments to the Administrative Offences Code that will see citizens fined AMD 10,000 (about $20) for absence of face masks outdoors.

The bill tabled by the government proposed to supplement Article 182.3 of the Code on Administrative Offenses with a new section, which stipulates that violation of the rules of the freedom of movement under the state of emergency shall result in a fine.

Citizens in Armenia are not required to wear masks outdoors but will have to keep one to wear indoors.

It was initially proposed to set a fine of 100-250 thousand AMD.

