Citizens in Armenia will be fined AMD 10,000 for absence of masks outdoors

The Armenian National Assembly voted unanimously today to pass amendments to the Administrative Offences Code that will see citizens fined AMD 10,000 (about $20) for absence of face masks outdoors.
The bill tabled by the government proposed to supplement Article 182.3 of the Code on Administrative Offenses with a new section, which stipulates that violation of the rules of the freedom of movement under the state of emergency shall result in a fine.
Citizens in Armenia are not required to wear masks outdoors but will have to keep one to wear indoors.
It was initially proposed to set a fine of 100-250 thousand AMD.