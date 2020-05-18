Armenian Humanitarian Mission provides medical supplies to Aleppo hospitals

The Armenian Humanitarian Mission, in cooperation with the Consulate General of Armenia in Aleppo, have provided a new batch of medical supplies to the Aleppo Military Hospital and other medical institutions.

The heads of the medical centers expressed their gratitude to the Armenian specialists for providing necessary medical supplies and for their daily service at medical institutions.

The Chief of the Aleppo Military Hospital, General Fayez al-Ayubi, praised the joint efforts of Armenian and Syrian doctors, their unwavering commitment to their work and thanked the Armenian Humanitarian Mission for its continued support.