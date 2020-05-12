Wuhan draws up plans to test all 11 million residents for Covid-19

The Chinese city of Wuhan is drawing up plans to test its entire population of 11 million people for Covid-19, the BBC reports.

The plan appears to be in its early stages, with all districts in Wuhan told to submit details as to how testing could be done within 10 days.

It comes after Wuhan, where the virus first emerged, recorded six new cases over the weekend.

Prior to this, it had seen no new cases at all since 3 April.

Wuhan, which was in strict lockdown for 11 weeks, began re-opening on 8 April.