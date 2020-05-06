Mnatsakanyan, Lavrov discuss Karabakh peace process

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation today at the initiative of the Russian side.

The Foreign Ministers exchanged views on a number of issues on the bilateral agenda, touched upon the measures taken to address the challenges caused by the new type of coronavirus.

During the telephone conversation, reference was made to the peaceful process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.