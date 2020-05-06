Armenia could start producing medical ventilators in 4-6 months, Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan told lawmakers during a Q&A session at the National Assembly today.

The Minister said a number of applications have been received in response to the Ministry’s call for proposals.

“We have received a number of proposals from Armenian engineers and scholars from different parts of the world, as well as individuals, organizations and research institutes in Armenia,” Arshakyan said.

Some of them include concrete commercial proposals, the Minister said, adding that the government has provided a grant amounting to 90 mln AMD for this purpose.

“The funds have been provided to the Engineering Association, which will process the whole information and fund the companies interested in launching production of ventilators.,” Hakob Arshakyan said.

According to preliminary assessments, he said, the designing will take 4-6 months, after which they will start the production.

Armenia will have the capacity to produce 40-50 ventilators a month, the Minister said, adding that not only will the companies manage to satisfy the internal demand, but will also have a chance to target external markets.