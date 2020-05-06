Any solution should be acceptable to the peoples of Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan, Pashinyan reiterates

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has reiterated that any solution to the Karabakh conflict is impossible, unless it is acceptable to the peoples of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh.

“No leader in Armenia has ever presented his stance in more detail than me. No leader has presented his stance on the issue as frequently as I have. No leader has been more public and transparent on the issue,” the Prime Minister said, as he presented the execution o fteh Government’s Action Plan to lawmakers at the National Assembly.

“We have a clear stance irrespective of all other existing positions on the issue. Sure, there are stances differing form ours, as well, and the whole negotiation process is about whether we manage to bring this positions closer and form a common stance,” the Prime Minister said.

He reiterated that any solution unacceptable to the people of Armenia and the people of Artsakh (including Members of Parliament) is impossible.

“I go further by saying that any solution should be acceptable to the peoples of Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan,” Pashinyan said.

He said when such solution is formed, it will be brought for discussion at the Security Councils, the National Assemblies and the Governments of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh.

“We’ll bring this solution for discussion after the Foreign Minister and I see that there is an option that can be considered. Unless we come forth with such a solution, the rest are just stances,” the Prime Minister stated.

The Prime Minister says he would not add or remove anything from his stance on the issue ( not even a single coma) expressed since he came to office in 2018