Premier League doctors raise concerns over resuming season

A number of Premier League club doctors have raised a range of concerns with league bosses over plans to resume the season, BBC Sport reports.

One issue that the senior medics have sought assurances over includes their own liability and insurance cover if players contract the virus.

The Premier League has also been asked to provide some clarity over medical protocols, testing and player welfare.

The Premier League is hopeful of a potential 8 June resumption.

The 20 club doctors have been holding their own discussions about Project Restart – the label given to plans to resume action – with a view to feeding their thoughts into the Premier League’s leadership.