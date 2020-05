No Moscow-Yerevan flights until May 10

No flights from Moscow to Yerevan are expected until May 10, the Armenian Embassy in Russia has declared in response to a number of inquiries.

The Embassy said it will provide further information on the schedule of possible future flights.

Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy in Armenia informs that Ural Airlines will carry Russian nationals stranded in Armenia to Sochi on May 3.

Aeroflot carried 119 citizens of Russia to Saint Petersburg on April 27.