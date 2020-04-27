Armenian American community donates over 5 million meals to families impacted by COVID-19

The Armenian community donated over 5 million meals to families impacted by COVID-19 to mark the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. , Fox LA reports.

The goal was to donate 1.5 million meals to help families struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. But thanks to the Armenian American community over 5 million meals have been donated to Feeding America.

“The project is about neighbors helping neighbors and paying it forward by honoring the past,” said Armen Sahakyan, Executive Director of the ANCA Western Region.

Their goal of 1.5 million meals signifies the 1.5 million Armenians killed during the 1915 genocide.

“Feeding America estimates that one out of eight Americans is facing hunger these days, so this is a way for us to band together during these trying times. This is a way for the Armenian community to also honor all of Americans who were instrumental in saving the Armenian Nation during genocide from 1915-1930 through Near East Relief,” said Sahakyan.

All donations made to Feeding America will be matched by Tony Robbins through the One Billion Meal Challenge which organizers say will provide twice the impact.