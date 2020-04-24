Latvia’s first President issues statement on Armenian Genocide anniversary

Guntis Ulmanis, the first President of Latvia (1993-1999) has issued a message on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Embassy in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia informs.

“The 20th century wars brought immense suffering to many European nations, the Latvians and Armenians included. Thus it is with condemnation and commiseration that I regard the Armenian mass murder and the grievances perpetrated against the Armenian people in the territory of the Ottoman Empire at the beginning of the First World War, considering them one of the greatest tragedies of this global conflict,” Mr. Ulmanis said in a statement.

“I am confident that the world nations have drawn conclusions from the mistakes and sufferings of their ancestors to prevent turning with violence against any particular nation from happening ever again,” he added.