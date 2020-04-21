Fourth charter flight to carry 200 Armenian nationals home from Moscow

A fourth charter flight will carry Armenian nationals from Moscow to Yerevan on April 22, the Armenian Embassy in Russia informs.

The flight will be operated by S7 air company.

Citizens registered by the Embassy under numbers 1 to 200 are asked to arrive at Domodedovo Airport from 11 am. The flight is scheduled for 3 pm.

Armenian Police representative Edgar Arevshatyan, representative of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Artak Ghazaryan and head of the embassy’s protocol department Edgar Khachatryan will be at the airport to organize the flight and track down the registration of citizens.

All citizens returning from Moscow will be subject to mandatory 14-day quarantine.