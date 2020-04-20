Opening of Dutch Embassy a testament to trust in Armenia’s future

For the first time in history the Netherlands will have its resident Embassy in Armenia.

Mr. Nico Schermers, first designated resident Ambassador says it is “a testament to the trust we have in Armenia’s future.”

“The opening of this embassy could not come at a more interesting and important time. Not only is it a key step in further enhancing our bilateral relations, it is also a testament to the trust we have in Armenia’s future,” Mr. Schermers told Communications Unlimited.

“Two years after the Velvet Revolution the country is in the middle of an impressive political transition. A lot has been achieved in only a short span of time. Ahead now lies the task of implementing reforms, which will at times be challenging. As my Minister already noted during his excellent visit to Yerevan last January, the Netherlands will be an ally in these reform-efforts. I am truly excited that as an ambassador I will be able to play my part,” the Ambassador said.

Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan described the opening of the Embassy as “a manifestation of intensification of relations and will contribute to the strengthening of centuries-old bonds.”

“I am confident that Ambassador Nico Schermers will be an important ally in expanding bilateral cooperation in all possible fields,” he added.

On December 5, 2019 Tweede Kamer (the Dutch House of Representatives) allocated necessary funding (2 million Euros) for establishing the resident Dutch Embassy in Yerevan, Armenia by adopting an amendment to 2020 Dutch MFA budget.

Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Kingdom of the Netherlands were established on 30 January 1992. Before establishing a Dutch Embassy in Armenia, Dutch Ambassadors to Armenia resided in Tbilissi, Georgia.