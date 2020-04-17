Martin Galstyan elected President of Central Bank of Armenia

The Armenian National Assembly voted 104 to 15 with no abstentions to elect Martin Galstyan as next President of the Central Bank of Armenia.

Martin Galstyan nominated by My Step faction was the sole candidate for the post.

He has been on the CBA Board since September 2018.

Before that Galstyan headed the Central Bank’s Dilijan Training and Research Center and worked at the Bank’s Financial Operations Department.

Born in 1978, he graduated from the Department of Economics of the Yerevan State University and holds a PhD in Economics.

Martin Galstyan earned a Master’s Degree in Public Administration at the John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University.