Armenia reiterates adherence to UN chief’s call for global ceasefire



Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has addressed a letter to the UN Secretary General António Guterres, reiterating Armenia’s adherence to his call for global ceasefire.

Underscoring the importance of joint actions in the fight against COVID-19, the Minister noted that “international assistance is equally important to people made vulnerable as a result of conflicts.”

“The assistance and access of the United Nations specialized agencies including and especially of the World Health Organization to the people residing in the conflict-affected areas is essential in this regard. Armenia is ready to provide all necessary conditions for unimpeded work of the relevant UN bodies in a status neutral manner,” Zohrab Mnatsakanyan added.

“This pandemic is an overwhelming challenge to humanity, while joint efforts to overcome the virus can serve as a new beginning for reinvigorating multilateralism and collective endeavor for a world without wars, hostility and exclusion,” the Foreign Minister said.

“Confidence-building measures aimed at preventing, mitigating and managing disasters should be viewed as an opportunity in these challenging times for all people without exception, including parties to the conflict,” he added.