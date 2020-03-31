COVID-19: Armenia reports one more recovery, 150 released from quarantine

One more patient diagnosed with COVID19 has recovered and been discharged from hospital, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan informs.

According to him, 150 people have been released from quarantine, 65 of them the citizens that returned from Italy on a charter flight.

Armenia has so far confirmed 535 cases of coronavirus. Thirty-one patients have now recovered, three coronavirus-related deaths have been reported.

Speaking live on Facebook today, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the lockdown would be extended for at least ten days to contain the spread of the disease.