Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s wife recovers from COVID-19

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has recovered from COVID-19.

“I am feeling so much better and have received the all clear from my physician and Ottawa Public Health,” she said in a Facebook post addressed to Canadians on Saturday.

“These are challenging times. I know it’s not easy to be alone – we are all social beings, me included! But just because we’re increasing the physical distance between us doesn’t mean we have to do the same emotionally. From social media to a simple phone call, there are so many ways for us to stay connected while we’re apart and actually deepen our relationships,” she said.

Bonjour mes chers amis, Canadiens et alliés de partout,Je voulais vous donner des nouvelles : je me sens tellement…

“I strongly believe that science AND compassion will get us through this crisis. That means listening and following the health protocols and staying at home for the time being,” Mrs Trudeau added.

Grégoire Trudeau was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 12. At the time, the Prime Minister’s Office said her symptoms were “mild” and that she would remain in isolation.

She was tested for the new coronavirus after she experienced symptoms upon her return from a trip to the U.K., where she had been carrying out speaking engagements.

This also meant her husband, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, had to go into isolation, working from home for the last couple of weeks.

