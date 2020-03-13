Canada’s Trudeau in isolation after wife tests positive for coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will remain in isolation for 14 days after his wife tested positive for coronavirus.

Trudeau himself is in good health and isn’t exhibiting any symptoms, his office said in a statement. Nor is he planning to be tested.

The prime minister’s office announced earlier Thursday that Trudeau was in self-isolation and working from home while his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, awaited the results of a Covid-19 test.

“As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days,” Trudeau’s office said, adding his wife’s symptoms are mild and she is feeling well.

“The Prime Minister will continue to fully assume his duties and will address Canadians tomorrow,” his Office said