Aeroflot to operate four charter flights on Amsterdam-Moscow-Yerevan route

Aeroflot Company will operate four flights from Amsterdam to Moscow and then to Yerevan, the Embassy of Armenia in the Netherlands informs.

The charter flights are scheduled for March 27, 28, 29 and 31.

Tickets can be purchased from Aeroflot’s website, the APG Netherlands company (tel.: +31 (0)20 3161 1916) or the Aeroflot Office (+31-20-625-40-49, email: [email protected]).

Meanwhile, the Ministry informs that the tickets for Amsterdam-Minsk-Yerevan charter flight have been sold out.