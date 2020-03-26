SU-30 SM fighter crews start intensive training flights in Armenia’s airspace

The crews of state-of-the-art SU-30 SM fighters have started intensive training and are carrying out training flights, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan said in a Facebook post.

Armenian pilots who have returned from training are carrying out daily flights in the airspace of the Republic of Armenia, she added.

After the training flights the jets will start inspecting the state borders round the clock.

The first batch of jets was delivered to Armenia in late December 2019. A second delivery is expected in the near future.

The Sukhoi Su-30SM is a Russian-made twin-engine, two-seat supermaneuverable 4+ generation fighter jet.

It is a multi-role fighter for all-weather, air-to-air and air-to-surface deep interdiction missions.