COVID-19 update: Two recover, 36 have pneumonia, 14 to be released from isolation

Thirty-six patients diagnosed with coronavirus have pneumonia, two are in critical condition, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan informs.

They need artificial respiration and have accompanying chronic diseases, the Minister said.

Another patient is in serious condition, he added.

Arsen Torosyan informed that fourteen people will be released from isolation after testing negative for the disease.

The Minister had earlier informed about two recoveries, bringing the total number to 20.

Armenia has so far confirmed 265 cases of COVID-19. A nationwide lockdown has been imposed in an effort to contain the spread of the disease.