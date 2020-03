Encouraging messages on billboard in Yerevan amid COVID-19 outbreak

Ads on a number of digital billboards in Yerevan have been replaced with encouraging messages amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the world.

The billboards now display messages in four languages reading “Everything will be good!”

The messages are in Armenian, Italian, Persian and English:

🇦🇲Ամեն ինչ լա՛վ կլինի

🇮🇹Andrà tutto bene!

🇮🇷همه چیز خوب میشود

Everything will be fine!

Spokesperson for the Yerevan City Hall Hakob Karapetyan has shared footage on Facebook.