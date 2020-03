The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus, Clarence House has confirmed, the BBC reports.

Prince Charles, 71, is displaying mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health”, a spokesman said.

The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus.

Clarence House said Charles and Camilla were now self-isolating in Balmoral in Scotland, adding it was “not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus”.