Armenian, Iranian FMs highlight importance of cooperation in fighting COVID-19

Minister Mnatsakanyan congratulated his Iranian counterpart on Nowruz, conveying the solidarity and support of the Armenian people to the people of friendly Iran in the fight against the new type of coronavirus.

Presenting the efforts of the Armenian government to prevent the further spread of the virus, Minister Mnatsakanyan attached importance to international cooperation in the fight against the epidemic, especially the coordination of actions between neighboring countries.

In this context, the two sides underscored the close cooperation between the various departments of Armenia and Iran and the continuous exchange of experience in the fight against the virus.

The Armenian Foreign Minister attached importance to the UN Secretary-General’s calls for ceasefire and review of sanctions, stressing that the fight against the coronavirus should become an opportunity for reconciliation between peoples and global solidarity.

The top diplomats of the two countries emphasized their readiness to take steps to preserve the dynamics of the bilateral agenda, promote trade in the current situation, and address issues related to ensuring the repatriation of citizens of both countries.