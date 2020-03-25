Andrà tutto bene: Armenia stands in strong solidarity with Italy

Concerns are very high about the continued ferocity of the COVID-19 spread globally, too many lives have been claimed, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in a Twitter post.
“We stand in strong solidarity with Italy, in particular, which is presently the worst-hit country. Global solidarity, leadership and concerted action is in great demand. It’s time to refresh the meaning of international cooperation,” Minister Mnatsakanyan tweeted.
Ads on a number of digital billboards in Yerevan have been replaced with encouraging messages amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the world.
The billboards now display messages in four languages reading “Everything will be good!”
The messages are in Armenian, Italian, Persian and English.