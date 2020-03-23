Sadakhlo border crossing point at Armenian-Georgian border closed for citizens

Due to the strict quarantine regime in the Marneuli and Bolnisi regions of Georgia, the movement through Sadakhlo border crossing at the Armenian border is currently prohibited (the restriction does not apply to trucks), the Armenian Embassy in Georgia informs.

Citizens of the Republic of Armenia willing to return home from Georgia will need to send their personal information (name, surname, telephone number, birth year, car license plate number) to the Facebook page of the Armenian Embassy in Georgia or the Embassy e-mail ([email protected]) by 12:00 pm March 24.

The Embassy will make further statements regarding the departure time and departure point for Armenians.