Armenia, Iran to allow more goods to be transported

The list of exceptions for freight traffic between the Republic of Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran has been expanded, the Armenian Ministry of Economy informs.

The Armenian government’s decision of 24 February 2020 has been amended to allow the transportation of goods of economic importance between the two countries.

At the same time, the transportation of some goods shall be authorized by the State Revenue Committee on the basis of the written consent of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia.

Transportation of other goods is authorized by the State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Armenia, taking into account the capacity of the Meghri crossing point and the quantities and specifications of the goods transported.

Goods subject to transloading will be transloaded either on the territory of the Meghri Crossing Point or the Agarak Terminal LLC Customs Control Area.

The movement of goods not subject to transloading, their unloading and the return of the vehicle to the Islamic Republic of Iran will be coordinated and controlled by RA Police, taking into consideration the instructions and recommendations of the Ministry of Health.