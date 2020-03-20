Su -30SM multi-role fighter jets control Armenia’s airspace

The Su -30SM multi-role fighter jets are controlling Armenia’s airspace.

“Our SU-30SM fighter jets control our airspace,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan captioned a video on Facebook.

The first batch of jets were delivered to Armenia in late December 2019. A second delivery is expected in the near future.

The Sukhoi Su-30SM is a Russian-made twin-engine, two-seat supermaneuverable 4+ generation fighter jet.

It is a multi-role fighter for all-weather, air-to-air and air-to-surface deep interdiction missions.