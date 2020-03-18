AMD 43,121,000 raised in support to the fight against coronavirus in Armenia

The Ministry of Finance informs that individuals and organizations have transferred 43 million 121 thousand AMD to the special treasury account set up to support the efforts to fight the coronavirus infection.

A total of 218 payments have been made, the Ministry says.

The Ministry of Finance has opened a treasury account to support the Ministry of Health measures aimed at preventing and overcoming the coronavirus disease.

Recipient: Central Treasury.

Treasury account number: 900005001947

Anyone willing to donate should mention “Support to the fight against coronavirus disease” as the aim of the transfer.

The funds will be used to encourage medical staff, purchase medical supplies and equipment, and improve the facilities of medical centers.

Payments can also be made here.