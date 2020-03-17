COVID-19: Public gatherings of more than 20 to be prohibited across Armenia

Based on the government’s decision to declare a state of emergency, restrictions on gatherings and public events will be introduced across the republic starting from midday on March 17.

The decision applies to the organization, conduct and participation in public events, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan informs.

Public events refer to concerts, exhibitions, performances and sporting events, cultural and educational events, festive and commemorative events, including but not limited to birthdays weddings (engagements) and funerals featuring 20 or more people.