Coronavirus cases reach 20 in Armenia, first patient expected to be discharged

Fourteen more coronavirus were carried out in Armenia today, of which twelve were negative and two were positive, Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan informs.

Both patients that tested positive were quarantined after the Etchmiadzin case.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has now reached 20.

Minister Torosyan hopes the first coronavirus patient will be discharged tomorrow. Today the man has tested negative for the virus, and will be tested again tomorrow.