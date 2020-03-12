Construction worker at TUMO tests positive for coronavirus

The TUMO Center for Creative Technologies says a construction worker on the 6th floor of its Yerevan facilities has tested positive for coronavirus.

“This morning, we were informed that an individual contracted to work as part of a construction team on the 6th floor of 16 Halabyan Street has tested positive for COVID-19,” TUMO said in a statement.

The individual is not an employee of TUMO and was contracted to work for one of the tenants. The individual did not have access to TUMO Yerevan’s facilities or any direct contact with its students, staff or tenants.

In response to this event, on-site construction has been suspended, TUMO said.

Previously, in light of the World Health Organization’s declaration of the coronavirus as a pandemic, TUMO had decided to suspend all classes in our centers in Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh for the next month.

Today Armenia confirmed two more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number to six.